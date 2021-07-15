TOSOT’s dehumidifier covers 4500-sq. ft. and is now $200 Prime shipped (Up to $100 off) + more

Woot is now offering up to 33% off a selection of dehumidifiers and air conditioning units from TOSOT. One standout is the TOSOT 4500-square foot Dehumidifier for $199.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $300, this model is currently fetching $262 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $239. Today’s deal is at least $62 in savings and the lowest total we can find. If you’re looking for a larger unit that can cover your entire family’s home, this 4500-square foot option might very well be it, and especially so at this price. It can remove up to 50-pints of hot sticky humidity from your air every 24-hours, which can reduce air conditioning costs over the summer. The on-board controls allow you to target an ideal humidity level, or just let the machine run continuously alongside the integrated pump option once the internal bucket is full. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
If you can make a 1,500-square foot model work, you can score this highly-rated Vremi option for $180 at Amazon right now. But if you don’t mind zeroing-in on one room at a time, save a ton and grab this 285-square foot SEAVON Dehumidifier at $46 shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 900 Amazon customers and comes in at more than $150 less than today’s lead deal.
Browse through the rest of today’s Woot dehumidifier and air conditioner sale for additional deals starting from $140 right here.
Then go dive into today’s Gold Box air purifier sale with up to 33% in savings as well as everything else in our smart home and household essentials hubs.
More on the TOSOT 4500-square foot Dehumidifier:
Our dehumidifier can remove up to 50 pints of water every 24 hours (same as 70 Pint units under 2012 DOE standard. ) A lower humidity level allows your AC system to work more efficiently because it’s easier to change the temperature of dry air compared to moist, super-humid air. The internal pump automatically removes collected water from the dehumidifier so you never experience downtime due to a full water bucket.
