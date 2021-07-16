Get your little genius the Osmo iPad starter STEM play set at 30% off, now $56 shipped (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad at $55.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $80, this is the same price we tracked for Prime Day 2021 at 30% off the going rate and is now the lowest price we can find. A wonderful educational STEM set, this one connects with a required iPad for an interactive play experience that helps kids “recognize letters and learn phonics, develop pre-drawing skills, identify social-emotional cues, experiment with clothes and colors, and develop problem-solving skills.” Designed for ages 3 to 5, the kit includes the Osmo Base and Reflector for iPad, 19 cardboard costume pieces, 38 silicone sticks/rings (all dishwasher-safe), silicone game play mat, stackable storage for the game pieces, and the four aforementioned game apps. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

With your savings, you could even scoop up some add-on kits to expand the experience even more. This Osmo Super Studio Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends set works with the kit above and is currently available for $25 Prime shipped on Amazon. “Explore over 100 drawings, 6 chapters, while discovering the art of drawing with Disney classic characters.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers.

Now is a great time to score some new tech for the kids at a major discount. Just about the entire family of Amazon kids’ gear is on sale right now including the latest Echo Show 5, the adorable Echo Dot Kids edition smart speaker, the entire lineup of kids’ Fire HD tablets, the Kindle Kids Edition in all colorways, and even Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp at $20 Prime shipped.

More on the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit:

OSMO IS MAGIC: Award-winning learning games let your child interact with tangible educational toys and an iPad, bringing their actions to life. A hands-on learning adventure awaits your little genius (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Little Genius Starter Kit includes fun preschool learning toys that will transform how your child learns. The 4 educational games in the kit will help your child recognize letters and learn phonics (ABCs), develop pre-drawing skills (Squiggle Magic), identify social-emotional cues, and experiment with clothes and colors (Costume Party), and develop problem-solving skills (Stories).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!