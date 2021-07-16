FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get your little genius the Osmo iPad starter STEM play set at 30% off, now $56 shipped (Reg. $80)

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesOsmo
Reg. $80 $56

Amazon is now offering the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad at $55.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $80, this is the same price we tracked for Prime Day 2021 at 30% off the going rate and is now the lowest price we can find. A wonderful educational STEM set, this one connects with a required iPad for an interactive play experience that helps kids “recognize letters and learn phonics, develop pre-drawing skills, identify social-emotional cues, experiment with clothes and colors, and develop problem-solving skills.” Designed for ages 3 to 5, the kit includes the Osmo Base and Reflector for iPad, 19 cardboard costume pieces, 38 silicone sticks/rings (all dishwasher-safe), silicone game play mat, stackable storage for the game pieces, and the four aforementioned game apps. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

With your savings, you could even scoop up some add-on kits to expand the experience even more. This Osmo Super Studio Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends set works with the kit above and is currently available for $25 Prime shipped on Amazon. “Explore over 100 drawings, 6 chapters, while discovering the art of drawing with Disney classic characters.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. 

Now is a great time to score some new tech for the kids at a major discount. Just about the entire family of Amazon kids’ gear is on sale right now including the latest Echo Show 5, the adorable Echo Dot Kids edition smart speaker, the entire lineup of kids’ Fire HD tablets, the Kindle Kids Edition in all colorways, and even Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp at $20 Prime shipped. 

More on the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit:

  • OSMO IS MAGIC: Award-winning learning games let your child interact with tangible educational toys and an iPad, bringing their actions to life. A hands-on learning adventure awaits your little genius (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.
  • TEACHING: Little Genius Starter Kit includes fun preschool learning toys that will transform how your child learns. The 4 educational games in the kit will help your child recognize letters and learn phonics (ABCs), develop pre-drawing skills (Squiggle Magic), identify social-emotional cues, and experiment with clothes and colors (Costume Party), and develop problem-solving skills (Stories).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Osmo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Oral-B electric toothbrushes from $27.50: Star Wars Kid...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return within $1 of all-time lo...
Marshall’s delightfully retro Emberton portable s...
Rock out to a $84 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max...
Perfect fades await: this 13-piece barber kit is at a n...
Lamicall’s #1 best-selling bike phone holder plun...
Save 40% and prop up your phone with this adjustable st...
Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 Kids Edition sees fir...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $20

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone gimbal returns to 2021 low starting at $79

From $79 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max hit new low, latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini $600, more

Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives at new all-time low of $110 off

$110 off Learn More

LEGO expands Super Mario lineup with upcoming 1,100-piece Bowser’s Airship set

Learn More
Reg. $15

PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grips hit the Amazon all-time low at just $5

$5 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
Reg. $40

OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack now matching Amazon low at $28 (Reg. $40)

$289 Learn More