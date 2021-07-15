Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 Kids Edition sees first price drop at $80 shipped (New all-time low)

Amazon is now offering its all-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids Edition for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $95, this is the very first notable price drop on this model since release back in May and a solid 16% in savings. Alongside all of the appropriate parental controls, this smart display will make “their room the coolest in the house” with the ability to play videos, get help with homework, and even make “video calls to approved contacts.” From there you can expect a year of Amazon Kids+ with access “to over 15,000 videos, audiobooks, games, music stations, and more.” Alexa support, narrated bedtime stories, and access to the rest of their smart home gear round out the feature list here. It ships with a worry-free 2-year guarantee, a 4+ star rating, and you can get a closer look at Echo Show 5 in our hands-on video feature right here. More details below.

There are loads of Amazon Kids’ tech on sale right now to complete the setup as well. That includes its adorable Echo Dot Kids edition smart speaker as well as the entire lineup of kids’ Fire HD tablets at up to 40% off. Or you can for a reading-focused setup with the Kindle Kids Edition in all colorways at $70 alongside Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp at $20 Prime shipped.

Just make sure you swing by our coverage of Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick that takes care of story time with the kids on its own as well as the new Kindle Vella service and this collection of new fashionable Echo Dot speakers.

Then head right over to our 2021 Amazon gear buying guides for the latest Kindle models, the Amazon Fire TV gear, the updated Fire HD tablet lineup, and its smart Echo/speaker lineup.

More on the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids Edition:

Make their room the coolest in the house – Kids can ask Alexa to play videos, help with homework, and make video calls to approved contacts – all wrapped in a bright chameleon design.

Easy-to-use parental controls – Set bedtimes and video time limits, filter content, and review activity.

Packed with entertainment – The included 1 year of Amazon Kids+ gives kids access to over 15,000 videos, audiobooks, games, music stations, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Ask Alexa for homework help – Kids can ask Alexa to show answers on the display, listen to an Audible book, and more.

