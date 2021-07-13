Govee smart multi-color table lamp with music sync, voice support, more now $38 (Reg. $60)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart RGBIC Table Lamp for $37.79 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60, this is $22 or nearly 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a great little intelligent nightstand or desk lamp with plenty of smart features including dimming, a near endless number of color options, the ability to make up to 20 user-created scenes, and four music sync modes that will have the light dancing “to the rhythm of your favorite songs.” Alongside Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, an interesting DIY mode allows for custom color combinations alongside the Finger Sketch function so you “can draw color patterns on the app and apply them to your table lamp.” Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More details below.

Be sure to check out this Meross Smart Wi-Fi Table Lamp that drops to $28 or so after the on-page coupon. But we are also still tracking a notable deals on this slightly smaller HomeKit-enabled model at $21 as well.

More on the Govee Smart Table Lamp:

Creative DIY Mode: Our intuitive DIY mode, via the Govee Home app, allows you to personalize light effects and save them for later. With Finger Sketch, you can draw color patterns on the app and apply them to your table lamp.

Create Your Scene: With 20 Scene modes, you can jazz up your romantic dinners or casual get-togethers. The scenes are dimmable and were designed to fit any indoor occasion.

