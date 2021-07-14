Govee Bluetooth/Wi-Fi gear from $16: 100-ft. Bluetooth LED strip $26, jump rope, more

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 100-foot Bluetooth Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $25.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code GOVEE613EM at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $40 list price, our last mention was $36 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While many RGB LED kits cover around 16- to 32-feet, this model delivers two different 50-foot/15-meter strips for a full 100 feet of coverage. It also delivers Bluetooth app control so you can change the colors, brightness, patterns, and more without having to be close to the strip to use a remote. Plus, there’s a built-in microphone, which pairs well with the music mode that will change the colors based on sound for a fun experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

More Govee deals:

Speaking of RGB LED strips, did you see Wyze just entered the space? Well, Wyze Light Strip and Light Strip Pro deliver fully customizable lighting from $26 with pre-orders. Light Strip Pro includes RGBIC features like we have above from Govee in similar lengths, so be sure to check out our coverage for more information.

100ft Extra Long Lighting: These led lights are long enough to decorate and colorize larger areas giving you more coverage and more design options. Suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, stairs, dining rooms, ceilings, and large party areas.

Functional App Control: The Govee Home app, via a 100ft /30m Bluetooth connection, allows extensive customization and management over music modes, scene modes, creative DIY effects, timers, and much more.

Multiple Scene Options: Featuring 64 scene modes that transform your space to match your mood or activity. The 4 classifications: Natural, Festival, Life, Emotion, allow you to choose set stunning backdrops depending on your emotion or purpose.

