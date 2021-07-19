Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II now $249 or $214 refurbished (Reg. $250) + more

Bose is now offering its QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II in black or silver for $249 shipped. Also matched at Amazon and you’ll find the Bose refurbished listing down at $214 shipped. Regularly $299, this is $50 off the regular price tag with up to $85 in savings on the refurbished option. The iconic Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones bring world-class noise cancellation to the party whether it’s to stay focused on your tunes or just to block out the sound around you — they are as ideal for listening to music as they are for catching some sleep on a flight. The Alexa-enabled headphones include a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system, “hassle-free” Bluetooth pairing, and access to Bose AR — the “audio-only version of augmented reality” — via the iOS and Android app. Rated 4+ stars from over 51,000 Amazon customers and here’s everything you need to know about a potential upcoming new model. More Bose deals and details below.

Amazon is also offering the Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II down at $159 shipped. Regularly $229, this is 31% or $70 off the going rate and the best price we can find. while you’re forgoing the legendary Bose noise cancellation here, they are still high-quality cans with Bluetooth connectivity, and the ability to switch between two wireless audio sources. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers.

The headphone deals certainly don’t stop there though. Along with everything in our headphones guide, we have some solid offers this morning on the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds at $20, a notable deal on JBL’s Tune 750 wireless headphones, and AirPods Pro down at $190. Just remember, Apple’s AirPods Max are still up to $100 off for a new all-time low.

More on the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II:

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose connect app. USB cable: 12 inch

