FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Might as well grab a highly-rated Best Buy brand toaster oven while it’s $20 shipped (50% off)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsInsignia
50% off $20

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel Insignia 4-slice Toaster Oven for $19.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $40, this is a straight 50% price drop on the highly-rated Best Buy exclusive. It is also among the best prices we have ever tracked and the lowest listings we can find on any comparable product. This thing can bake and toast just about anything alongside a handy broil mode. The adjustable temperature control and 30-minute timer are joined by a dual rack position that can accomodate up to two 9-inch pizzas. Ships with a wire rack, crumb tray, and a food tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

At just $20, you’ll be lucky to find a regular toaster for less. If you’re in the market for some kind of basic countertop cooker so you don’t have to heat the main range up every time you want something toasted or baked, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than today’s deal. And you know you’re getting a highly-rated Best Buy brand product that can just be returned anyway if you decide it doesn’t meet your standards. 

Alongside this morning’s offer on the Bella 6-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer, you’ll also want to take a quick look at our ongoing offers on on Cuisinart’s 8-cup Food Processor, an all-time low on Rubbermaid’s oven-safe Glass Storage Set, and Dash’s 1.7L electric kettle. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more household deals including Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer and these Anker RoboVacs from $150

More on the Insignia 4-slice Toaster Oven:

Prepare your favorite meals with the Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven. Its spacious design lets you fit large items, including pizzas up to 9″. With three cooking functions, toast, bake, and broil, you can prepare meat, vegetables, bread, and other foods. This toaster oven’s versatile design makes cooking your favorite recipes easy. Three cooking modes let you prepare meat, vegetables, bread, and other foods. Broil provides high, top-down heat to quickly cook food. Bake mode uses the upper and lower heating elements to heat food evenly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Insignia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Etekcity’s Bluetooth smart scale pairs with Apple...
Take 34% off Camelbak’s Chute Mag insulated steel...
Get outside and let Anker’s RoboVacs handle the c...
Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer is perfect for...
Home Depot bundles two RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a ...
Bella 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer with pizza setting dr...
Upgrade your workshop or garage with 20,000-lumens of l...
Camp Chef Smoke Vault vertical smoker upgrades your BBQ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Bella 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer with pizza setting drops to $45 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

$45 Learn More

WORX $62 electric string trimmer ditches gas + oil for yard chores, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $50+

Amazon just dropped the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Memory Card down to $45 shipped

$45 Learn More

ECOTRIC’s budget-focused Vortex e-bike now down to $570, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cut your water bill with an Orbit B-hyve sprinkler controller at $120, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Hover-1 Origin Hoverboard lets you cruise the town + listen to tunes at $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 45%

Honeywell’s 7-Day Touchscreen Thermostat delivers automated AC without the fuss at $33

$33 Learn More
Reg. $3,800+

Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV up to $1,000 off today at $2,799 shipped + more

$2,799 Learn More