Might as well grab a highly-rated Best Buy brand toaster oven while it’s $20 shipped (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel Insignia 4-slice Toaster Oven for $19.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $40, this is a straight 50% price drop on the highly-rated Best Buy exclusive. It is also among the best prices we have ever tracked and the lowest listings we can find on any comparable product. This thing can bake and toast just about anything alongside a handy broil mode. The adjustable temperature control and 30-minute timer are joined by a dual rack position that can accomodate up to two 9-inch pizzas. Ships with a wire rack, crumb tray, and a food tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At just $20, you’ll be lucky to find a regular toaster for less. If you’re in the market for some kind of basic countertop cooker so you don’t have to heat the main range up every time you want something toasted or baked, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than today’s deal. And you know you’re getting a highly-rated Best Buy brand product that can just be returned anyway if you decide it doesn’t meet your standards.

More on the Insignia 4-slice Toaster Oven:

Prepare your favorite meals with the Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven. Its spacious design lets you fit large items, including pizzas up to 9″. With three cooking functions, toast, bake, and broil, you can prepare meat, vegetables, bread, and other foods. This toaster oven’s versatile design makes cooking your favorite recipes easy. Three cooking modes let you prepare meat, vegetables, bread, and other foods. Broil provides high, top-down heat to quickly cook food. Bake mode uses the upper and lower heating elements to heat food evenly.

