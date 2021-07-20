Bella 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer with pizza setting drops to $45 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $44.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, today’s deal is a solid 55% off, matching our previous mention from May, and the lowest total we can find. This model sports a 6-quart capacity and adjustable temperature settings alongside the built-in preset cooking modes: air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, keep warm, and dehydrate. You’ll also score touchscreen controls, a 60-minute timer with auto shut-off, and a matte black finish that will tie in nicely with most kitchen decor. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Best Buy customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

Once again we are seeing one of the best deals on any air fryer as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. We can’t find any air fryers on Amazon with a brand name you can trust for $40 or less right now. If you’re in the market for a reliable model that won’t break the bank, today’s touchscreen 6-quart is certainly worth consideration.

Then go dive into our home goods guide for more cooking and household essential deals. We have ongoing powers available on Cuisinart’s 8-cup Food Processor, this simplehuman touch-free soap dispenser, an all-time low on Rubbermaid’s oven-safe Glass Storage Set, and Dash’s 1.7L precision heating electric kettle, among many others right here.

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, homemade 9” pizza and guilt free donuts.

