Secure your home with Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit-enabled Spotlight Camera 2-pack at $230 off

AmazonSmart HomeArloHome Security
$230 off $270

Amazon is offering the Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera 2-piece Kit for $269.99 shipped. Down from $500, today’s deal comes within $30 of the all-time low and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Arlo’s Pro 3 lineup of cameras offer 2K video quality and HDR capture, which ensures you see a high-resolution image when viewing the camera’s live feed or recordings on your smartphone. These cameras work with HomeKit, as well as Assistant and Alexa, delivering a well-rounded ecosystem tie-in. Plus, with the included Base Station, you’ll be able to hook up your own storage and negate pesky subscription fees. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. 

Do you need to keep an eye on things indoors? Well, if so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $36 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V3 instead at $33, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

For other smart home deals, you’ll want to give our dedicated guide a look. There, you’ll find discounts like the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat at $130 in refurbished condition, which regularly fetches $169. This smart thermostat packs HomeKit compatibility as well as Alexa and Assistant functionality, allowing it to function in just about any ecosystem.

More on Arlo Pro 3:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

