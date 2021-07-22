FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Thunderspace, Metadata, Achi, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning saw a rare price drop on HomePod mini as well as up to $199 off Apple iPad Pro models, just be sure to hit up our constantly updated Apple guide for even more. Then head right back here for today’s best software deals from its digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds, Metadata, Achi – Strategy game, V for Wikipedia, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: InsTake – for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vectronom: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 16: $70 (Reg. $80+)

Today’s best game deals: Celeste $5, Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy $42, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Birdie for Twitter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Disgaea 1 Complete: $16 (Reg. $33)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat Comes Back: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hop on Pop by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $5)

Plus more Dr. Seuss app deals here

iOS Universal: Agonizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Animation Creator HD: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Animation Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Thunderspace:

Over 1 Million people unwind & sleep better with Thunderspace! Get Thunderspace now! Great deal, no subscription. Trouble sleeping fast? Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds helps millions of people fall asleep rapidly in no time. A huge variety of expertly recorded rain and thunder storms by Emmy-award winner Gordon Hempton and award-winning audio technology innovator Franz Bruckhoff lull you to sleep in no time. Get Thunderspace now, sleep great tonight!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Celeste $5, Crash Bandic...
Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online acce...
Massive PlayStation Summer Sale now live with over 1,20...
Best Android app deals of the day: Dr. Seuss titles, Di...
Put a NEOGEO Arcade Stick console/controller in the col...
New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details s...
Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim...
Pandemic is a unique board game that takes just 45 minu...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Harvey’s New Eyes, Duet Display, Causality, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Dr. Seuss titles, Disgaea, Tiny Little Kingdoms, more

FREE+ Learn More

Nike’s Back to School guide will have your kids starting the year on the right foot

Learn More
Reg. $600

Moto G100 arrives in the US with $100 launch day discount to $499

$500 Learn More
$80 off

Amazon’s #1 new release automotive refrigerator/freezer just fell to $300 (Save $80)

$300 Learn More
New low

All-new Apple TV 4K 64GB with Siri Remote falls to Amazon low at $180

$180 Learn More
Reg. $700

Ditch the Peloton tax with this smart indoor exercise bike at $560 (Save 20%)

$560 Learn More
46% off

Command damage-free hooks and hangers up to 46% off with deals from $5 at Amazon

From $5 Learn More