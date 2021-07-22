Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Thunderspace, Metadata, Achi, more

All of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning saw a rare price drop on HomePod mini as well as up to $199 off Apple iPad Pro models, just be sure to hit up our constantly updated Apple guide for even more. Then head right back here for today’s best software deals from its digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds, Metadata, Achi – Strategy game, V for Wikipedia, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: InsTake – for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vectronom: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 16: $70 (Reg. $80+)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Birdie for Twitter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Disgaea 1 Complete: $16 (Reg. $33)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat Comes Back: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hop on Pop by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $5)

Plus more Dr. Seuss app deals here…

iOS Universal: Agonizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Animation Creator HD: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Animation Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Thunderspace:

Over 1 Million people unwind & sleep better with Thunderspace! Get Thunderspace now! Great deal, no subscription. Trouble sleeping fast? Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds helps millions of people fall asleep rapidly in no time. A huge variety of expertly recorded rain and thunder storms by Emmy-award winner Gordon Hempton and award-winning audio technology innovator Franz Bruckhoff lull you to sleep in no time. Get Thunderspace now, sleep great tonight!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!