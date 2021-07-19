Run Windows on your Mac for a year with Parallels Desktop 16 from $70 right now

Amazon is now offering 1-year subscriptions to Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac at $69.99 or the pro version for $89.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $80 and $100 respectively, this is up to 13% off the going rate, on par with the most readily available deals we have tracked this year, and the current lowest total around. While we have seen it go for less, this is a great time to jump in or extend your existing subscription at a discount. Parallels Desktop 16 is one of the best options in the remote desktop space, allowing Mac users to run Windows programs and much more. It was just recently updated with Windows 11 support and was enhanced with Apple M1 compatibility. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find more details below.

Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac allows users to “seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications.” Users can share “files between macOS and Windows using copy and paste or drag and drop functionality” alongside games, or even needing to reboot your Mac to make it all happen.

And here’s our super-easy guide for installing Windows on M1 Macs using Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac.

While we are talking about enhancing your Mac experience, be sure to swing by our accessories guide for even more add-ons at a discount. You’ll find deals on SSDs, an offer on iClever’s multi-device Bluetooth keyboard, this price drop on OPOLAR’s mini wireless MacBook vacuum, and much more. Just be sure to check out Belkin’s new new Always-On Laptop Sleeves and the new AmpliTube X-GEAR FX pedals.

More on Parallels Desktop 16:

One-year subscription

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without slowing down or rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Big Sur or Catalina with Windows 10; also fully supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP, Google Chrome and Linux (licenses sold separately)

Create a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data, share resources, and run multiple operating systems at the same time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!