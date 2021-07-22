Today’s best game deals: Celeste $5, Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy $42, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the brilliant Celeste for $4.99 via the eShop. Still listed at the regular $20 via Amazon, this is 75% off the going rate, matching the lowest we have tracked on the eShop, and the best price we can find. This is a perfect time to add this indie gem to your Switch library if you haven’t already. You’re looking at a narrative-driven, single-player adventure with a “charming cast of characters and a touching story of self-discovery.” It has “700+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges,” loads of additional content, near immediate re-spawns, and gorgeous old-school visuals. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Hades, Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Untitled Goose Game, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!