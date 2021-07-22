Today’s best game deals: Celeste $5, Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy $42, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the brilliant Celeste for $4.99 via the eShop. Still listed at the regular $20 via Amazon, this is 75% off the going rate, matching the lowest we have tracked on the eShop, and the best price we can find. This is a perfect time to add this indie gem to your Switch library if you haven’t already. You’re looking at a narrative-driven, single-player adventure with a “charming cast of characters and a touching story of self-discovery.” It has “700+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges,” loads of additional content, near immediate re-spawns, and gorgeous old-school visuals. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Hades, Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Untitled Goose Game, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- NEW Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online access
- Switch Online members: Among Us trial for FREE + 30% off
- Nintendo just unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Sony State of Play Deathloop gameplay, indies, and more
- July’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Hades physical $30 (Reg. $35)
- Or $25 digital
- Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy eShop $42 (Reg. $70)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle eShop $60 (Reg. $100)
- WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Empire of Sin Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5 $35 (Reg. $70)
- HITMAN 2 PSN $9 (Reg. $40+)
- HITMAN 2 Xbox $12 (Reg. $30+)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg, $30+)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $46 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: Squadrons Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox $8 (Reg. $40)
- Battlefield V Definitive Xbox $15 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 21 Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Knockout City Xbox $13 (Reg. $20)
- WB Games Publisher Xbox Sale up to 80% off
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $45 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster $35 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Mania Double Pack $25 (Reg. $40)
- w/ Team Sonic Racing
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- PSN Planet of the Discounts digital game sale up to 75% off
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Biomutant $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs
Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more
Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more
Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live
Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you
Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
