Save up to 20% on LIFX HomeKit addressable lightstrips, color bulbs, more from $25

Today we’re tracking a collection of LIFX smart lighting discounts on standalone light bulbs, lightstrips, and more at various retailers. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the LIFX Lightstrip 80-inch Starter Kit for $74.99 at Amazon as well as eBay. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut to date with today’s offer matching the all-time low at $15 off. As LIFX’s latest lightstrip, this color offering measures 80-inches long. Standing out from other offerings on the market, this one sports polychrome technology in order to deliver 16 addressable zones for multiple lighting designs that make it ideal for TV bias lighting and more. Plus, it’ll pair right to your Wi-Fi in order to sport Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable LIFX deals:

As we round out the week, you’ll find a collection of other notable upgrades to your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup in our smart home guide. One notable offer has dropped the popular WeMo Outdoor Smart Plug down to $35, delivering support for all of the major voice assistants alongside dual weather-resistant outlets.

LIFX Lightstrip Starter Kit featues:

These LED light strips can bend and extend up to 33 feet, allowing them to fit in almost any space from staircases to bed frames, cabinets, and desks. With Polychrome Technology you can paint or animate many colors along a single strip – and then bring them to life with our exclusive app effects. Our LED light strips can fill your room with rich colors to get the party started, brighten a dim workspace to help get things done or glow softly to set a mood.

