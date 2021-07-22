WeMo Outdoor Smart Plug works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at $35

Amazon currently offers the new WeMo Wi-Fi Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at not only the first notable price cut of the year, but a match of our previous mention from back over the holidays. With two individually-controllable outlets, the latest addition to the WeMo lineup brings outdoor lights and more into your HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant setups. Ideal for everything from Christmas lights in the winter to any other outdoor gear through the end of summer, this is a great way to pair your outdoor lights with a weatherproof smart home upgrade. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 465 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who only need to bring some of that Siri magic to the inside of your smart home may want to consider the standard WeMo Smart Plug V3 as a notable alternative at $18. You’re getting pretty much the exact same feature set as the lead discount, but without the weather-resistant build and only a single outlet. Having made our list of best smart plugs for the year, it’s an easy option to recommend.

Speaking of, be sure to go check out all of our favorite smart plugs for other ways to deck out your setup. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

WeMo Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Wemo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug gives you total smart control over your lights, holiday decorations and other outdoor devices. Featuring two splash-proof and weather-resistant outlets, you can set schedules and control two devices together from anywhere by using the app or your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Hey Google.

