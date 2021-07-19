Switch Online members can give Among Us a try for FREE this week + 30% discount

Switch Online members will soon be able to play Among Us for FREE. If you’re yet to give the hit party game a try, Nintendo and developer Innersloth are teaming up to offer the Switch version of Among Us as a FREE download for a limited time starting in two day’s time. Just make sure your Switch Online membership is in order before the game goes FREE later this week and head below for more details on what to expect.

Among Us for FREE on Switch:

Switch Online members will be able to download Among Us for FREE starting on July 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PST, and then play it at no cost from then until July 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PST. While this freebie will only remain so during the allotted trial period, Nintendo Switch Online members get to play the entire game during this special event, as opposed to some kind of truncated demo version or something along those lines. This version of the game will, presumably, include all of the latest updates to the game (like the Airship map), and you can get more details on upcoming content coming to the experience in our E3 2021 coverage.

But while you won’t be able (by the sounds of it) to keep the game at no-cost in your Switch library, Nintendo will also have the game’s eShop listing marked down by 30% from July 21, 2021 to August 1, 2021, for folks looking to purchase the game after giving it a try for FREE. Regularly $5 on Switch, Among Us will fall to $3.50 starting this Wednesday.

Here are the details you need to know about the Among Us PlayStation launch, the Game Pass version, as well as a closer look at the AirShip map, account systems, and more.

More on Among Us:

Play with 4-15 players online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!

