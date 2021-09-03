Bring the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit home from $60 shipped today (Reg. $100)

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Hero

AllDayZip (Pro Seller) via Walmart is offering Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch at $59.99 shipped on both the Mario and Luigi set. Regularly $100, this is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked and one of the best chances to setup your own augmented reality Mario Kart track since the pre-Prime Day price drop. This one essentially allows users to setup their own custom Mario Kart track in the living room (or anywhere with a relatively flat surface), and then race the included Mario Kart figure using Nintendo Switch. Learn more in our hands-on review and down below. Rated 4+ stars

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit uses AR tech to bring Nintendo’s mascot racer to life in your home. The kit includes track pieces barriers and more to bring the game out of the screen as players race their kart toy against all of the mainstay competitors in the franchise with up to four other players at once. You can see it how it works and get more details in our coverage here

Be sure to go check out our hands-on with Nintendo’s all-new Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons for Switch and everything we know about LEGO Nintendo Peach’s Castle. Here are the details and order information for the new Switch OLED model, Nintendo’s latest 7-days of FREE Switch Online access promotion, and how you can play Among Us for FREE

More on Mario Kart Live Home Circuit:

  • Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart
  • Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality
  • The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course
  • Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play
  • Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; sold separately)

