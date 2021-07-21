FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Massive PlayStation Summer Sale now live with over 1,200 digital game deals up to 70% off

After seeing a collection of Nintendo game sales this month, it’s time for the massive PlayStation Summer Sale. This annual PSN promotion tends to offer up over 1,200 price drops on digital PlayStation games, DLC and more, and the 2021 event is no exception. With over 1,200 deals on tap here starting from just $1, now’s a great time to complete your backlog of titles, score some DLC you’ve had your eye on, and even land some big-time deals on major releases like Spider-Man, Demon’s Souls, HITMAN 3, the latest Call of Duty, and much more. Head below for some top picks from the PlayStation Summer Sale. 

The first phase of this year’s PlayStation Summer Sale starts today and will run through August 4, 2021. At which time, “additional games” will join the party. But having said that, there is already an absolutely gigantic list of price drops available on PSN and you’ll find some of our top picks below. Just be sure to dive into today’s games roundup for some price matches on physical copies as well. 

Make sure you go grab the July PlayStation Plus FREE games while you still can and check out this ongoing deal on Nyko’s 2021 DualSense Charge Arc Station for PS5. Then go explore our coverage of the potentially upcoming new PlayStation 5 model, details on the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, the latest Sony State of Play presentation, and the new Hori Gaming Neckset for PlayStation 5

The massive Summer Sale comes to PlayStation on Wednesday, July 21. It brings with it thousands of titles discounted for a limited time*, with additional games joining the promotion on August 4. See the full list of games in the promotion below, then head to PlayStation Store to find out your local discount pricing. 

