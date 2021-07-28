Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village from $49.50, Children of Morta $9, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village from $49.35 shipped on PS5, PS4, and Xbox. Regularly $60, this is slightly lower than our previous mention on the latest entry int he long-running Resident Evil series. Clearly one of the best and most popular game releases of the year thus far, it has received fantastic reviews and picks up right where RE7 left off. Players take on the role of Ethan Winters from a first-person perspective. “Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-capped village seeking answers after being thrown into an entirely new nightmare.” Learn even more about what’s to come in our coverage of the game from Capcom’s E3 2021 presentation. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Children of Morta, Disco Elysium, Tomb Raider, Super Mario Odyssey, Children of Morta, Crysis Remastered, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!