After seeing Star Wars Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5, and more last month, Sony has now unveiled the July PlayStation Plus FREE games. Taking to the official PlayStation Blog this morning, Sony has now announced that its PS Plus members will have FREE access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds on PS4 as well as A Plague Tale: Innocence on PS5 starting next week. Head below for more details on the July PlayStation Plus FREE games.

July PlayStation Plus FREE games:

All of the July PlayStation Plus FREE games will go live on PSN starting July 6, 2021 and remain as such until August 2. As usual, that means you have until July 5 to claim last month’s freebies. Just keep in mind, last month Sony also unleashed Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown as a sort of special PS Plus freebie that will remain free until August 2, 2021.

Along with the over-the-top arcade style wrestling in WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Reg. $40) and the PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence (Reg. $50), July’s headliner would have to be Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Reg. $60 on PSN). This one includes the Blackout and Zombie multiplayer modes as well as the more traditional “multiplayer experience pitting players against each other worldwide.” While hardcore gamers already snagged a copy, this is a great time for more casual FPS fans to give Black Ops 4 a run for its money without spending a nickel.

All three titles will go FREE on PSN starting next week on July 6. In the meantime, dive into our games roundup for all of the best price drops across all platforms and scoop yourself up a NEOGEO Mini Pro Console Player Pack while they are on sale. In case you missed it yesterday, here’s everything you need to know about the leaked details on Sony acquiring Bluepoint Games and details on August’s Madden NFL 22 release.

More details from Sony on next month’s PS Plus freebies:

Whether your tastes lie with first-person shooters (Call of Duty: Black Ops 4), over the top arcade punch ups (WWE 2K Battlegrounds), third-person survival horror (A Plague Tale: Innocence) or battling your way up global leaderboards (Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown), PlayStation Plus next month has something for you. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and A Plague Tale: Innocence are available to add to your console library starting Tuesday, July 6 until Monday, August 2. And if you missed it last month, Virtua Fighter is available on PlayStation Plus for a second month, and is available to PlayStation Plus members until Monday, August 2.

