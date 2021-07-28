Pottery Barn Kids x Nuna collaboration debuts three new prints for summer

Pottery Barn Kids has partnered with the brand Nuna for exclusive prints for your little ones. Inside this collection you will find a convertible car seat, strollers, a baby carrier, bouncer, and playard. Each of the new prints are a neutral coloring. These items are Greenguard safe and make phenomenal gift ideas for a shower. Plus, you can score free delivery on orders of $99 with the promo code SUMMER at checkout. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more details about these new Pottery Barn Kids x Nuna print styles.

Pottery Barn Kids x Nuna car seat

If you’re looking for a lightweight car seat, the Nuna Pipa lite lx Infant Car Seat is a fantastic option. The fabric is soft, designed to control moisture, and is environmentally friendly. It also has a UPF 50+ canopy that offers sun protection. One of the best features about this car seat is that it also connects with all Nuna strollers to create a tasteful travel system. I also love that it has leather features that really elevate the car seat and it’s perfect for 4 to 32 pounds and up to 32 inches.

However, if you’re looking for a larger option or a style that will grow with your child, the Nuna Rava Convertible Car Seat is another nice style. This car seat exceeds American safety standards and features a 10-position recline option. The nice thing about this car seat is that it can be for up to 65 pounds as well as the newborn stage.

Nuna strollers

A stroller is essential when traveling or commuting with a little one and a great style is the Pottery Barn Kids x Nuna MIXX Next Stroller. This stroller was designed for convenience with an all-wheel suspension for a smooth and comfortable ride. It was also made to be pushed with just one hand for parents on the go and the seat is cushioned as well as is fully reclinable. The removable cushion was made to be removed to grow with your baby, too. It has a quick fold-away design, and you can choose from four print options too.

Essential playard

On-the-go with your little ones is now seamless with the SENA Aire Playard. The design folds with one hand for easy takedown when you’re ready to go home and the mattress is completely ventilated. It’s recommended for ages 0-3 years of age.

