Amazon’s 3-Step Stool extends your reach and folds flat when not in use: $33 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Folding 3-Step Stool for $32.92 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you have out-of-reach items in the garage, workshop, or around the house, this Amazon-made step stool is here to save the day. It boasts three steps, the top of which stands roughly 26 inches tall. With it you’ll be able to reach items more than 2 feet higher than you normally could. When not in use it can be folded flat for easily placing in storage. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the area where your new step stool will be used isn’t great, you may want to put a bit of today’s savings towards an Eveready LED Headlamp at $5 Prime shipped. It’s an affordable way to shine some light in front of you while keeping your hands free.

Oh, and if you’d rather have a flashlight, don’t miss today’s deal on this Energizer 1,100-lumen rechargeable solution at $14.50. Other markdowns that could come in handy include SOG’s Centi II Keychain Folding Knife at $11, an 8-pack of IRWIN bar and spring clamps for $35, and Midea’s 3-cubic foot Upright Freezer at $201. For even more, be sure to peek at our DIY and outdoor tools guide right here.

Amazon Basics Folding 3-Step Stool features:

3-step steel stool helps extend your reach for high shelves, closets, cabinets, cleaning, and more

Space-saving design folds flat for easy storage in a closet or garage

Anti-slip rubber feet and step surfaces provide traction and stability

Locking system secures the step stool while it’s open and in use

Meets ANSI Type lll 200-Pound Duty Rating

