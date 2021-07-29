Just $13 can score you this highly-rated 14-piece food storage set at 35% off

Amazon is offering LOCK & LOCK’s 14-piece Food Storage Container Set for $12.99 Prime shipped. Typically fetching $20, today’s massive 35% discount marks a new Amazon all-time low. These BPA-free storage containers are perfect for meal prep, leftovers, or bolstering your waste-free kitchen. Touting a variety of sizes from 12- to 49-ounces, you can enjoy fresh foods longer with the airtight seals, and easy cleanup thanks to the dishwasher-safe design. Each container is also ready for the microwave and freezer, so the possibilities are endless. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 1,000 reviews. Head below for more.

Looking to cut out single-use plastics and papers in your kitchen? Then throwing in a set of reusable silicone baking sheets is an easy recommendation. I use a similar set every time I’m baking on a tray, and ringing up at just $11, they’ll pay for themselves in no time.

Our home goods guide is full of other ways to upgrade your kitchen, like this popular Vitamix 7500 blender for $240 off. Perfect for hot summer mornings, this powerful 12A blender can whip up 64-ounces of fresh smoothies and mixed drinks in a snap.

More on LOCK & LOCK’s 14-piece storage container set:

SMART KITCHEN STORAGE: The Easy Essentials 14-Piece Food Storage Container set includes one 44-ounce, two 29-ounce, two 16-ounce, and two 12-ounce storage containers

DURABLE ORGANIZATION: Unique, patented 4-hinge locking system is durability tested for long-lasting performance up to 3 million uses and backed by a lifetime limited warranty

CONVENIENT: Microwave safe for fast heating and dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleanup.

