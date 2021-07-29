FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Under Armour’s back to school event takes up to 25% off: Backpacks, shoes, more

-
FashionUnder Armour
25% off from $17

The Under Armour back to school event offers up to 25% off hundreds of styles to have your kids feeling confident of their first day. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on shoes, apparel, backpacks, accessoires, and more. Under Armour Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Hustle 5.0 Backpack that’s currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $55. This backpack features cushioned shoulder straps and it’s large enough to fit a 15-inch MacBook Pro. The exterior is water-repellant and it features a large expandable pocket at the bottom to hold shoes or laundry. Both men or women alike can wear this style and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Under Armour and you will want to check out the latest Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour

About the Author

Fossil Flash Sale offers up to 70% off best-selling wat...
Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale takes up to 50% off hund...
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is on! Save up to 50...
Joe’s New Balance Back to School Kick Off cuts up...
Banana Republic Summer Event takes up to 40% off sitewi...
Eastbay’s back to school sale takes 20% off order...
Sperry Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of...
Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers deals fro...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Eastbay’s back to school sale takes 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

orders of $49 Learn More
Orig. $399

Google Pixel 3a will run Android 12, sees open-box discount to $154 (Orig. $399)

$154 Learn More
Save now

Don’t need the power of M1? Score Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $359 off (Open-box)

$359 off Learn More
Save $25

Roast a 20-lb. turkey in Elite Gourmet’s 45L convection toaster oven for $100 ($25 off)

$100 Learn More
New low

Save up to $118 on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go at new low of $582

$582 Learn More
Up to 60% off

These single-pole/3-way Wi-Fi dimmer switches upgrade your smart home from $8

From $8 Learn More
Review

Dark Matter 27in monitor review: 240Hz brings hyper smooth gameplay [Video]

Learn More
Save 35%

This stainless-steel iPad keyboard offers 90-days of battery for just $15 (Save 35%)

$15 Learn More