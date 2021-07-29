Under Armour’s back to school event takes up to 25% off: Backpacks, shoes, more

The Under Armour back to school event offers up to 25% off hundreds of styles to have your kids feeling confident of their first day. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on shoes, apparel, backpacks, accessoires, and more. Under Armour Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Hustle 5.0 Backpack that’s currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $55. This backpack features cushioned shoulder straps and it’s large enough to fit a 15-inch MacBook Pro. The exterior is water-repellant and it features a large expandable pocket at the bottom to hold shoes or laundry. Both men or women alike can wear this style and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Under Armour and you will want to check out the latest Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!