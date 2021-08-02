Apex Legends Emergence patch notes detail what changes are coming to Season 10

Apex Legends’ latest release, Emergence, launches tomorrow with the game’s Season 10 update. We’ve already talked a bit about Seer and some of the changes coming in Emergence, but we got full patch notes today for the incoming update, which lands tomorrow. So, what all changes in Apex Legends Emergence? There’s quite a bit, and we’ll break it down below.

Apex Legends Emergence finally gives Fuse the buffs that he deserves, though it still might not be enough

Fuse was introduced back in Season 8, which launched in February. Since then, he’s been one of the more lackluster Legends in the game, though I’ve always enjoyed playing as the character. Well, Emergence now introduces a buff to Fuse, which changes a few key things:

Enemies caught inside the ring of fire from Fuse’s Motherlode ultimate are now revealed to Fuse’s team.

Knuckle Cluster Tactical explosion duration increased by 100%.

Grenadier Passive can be toggled on and off to throw ordnance normally.

While the buff to his ultimate and tactical are absolutely awesome and very welcomed, I think the biggest thing for me is being able to toggle his Grenadier passive. I’ve come to love “skynades” in Apex Legends, where you throw a grenade up into the air, and it explodes before reaching the ground, potentially dealing shield-breaking damage to your opponents. Fuse is the perfect legend to use this with, as he can stack two grenades in each inventory slot, but he would always throw them super far, completely ruining the trajectory of skynades. I’m excited to give this update a shot, as it’ll make him easier to use in the long run. Plus, the other changes, like enemies being revealed with the ultimate and Knuckle Cluster lasting 100% longer, will make him a much more viable legend.

Caustic mains rejoice: Gas damage sees buff and is a viable tactical again

If you were around in the early Apex days, then you know just how powerful Caustic can be. Bunker traps, anyone? Well, after seeing a few nerfs, it’s time for the gashead to rise again. The devs know that a big buff to Caustic can completely dominate the meta, but I think they have it balanced just right.

Gas damage starts at 5, increases by 1 every other tick indefinitely.

Cooldown on Tactical has been reduced 25s -> 20s.

Ultimate cooldown has been reduced 3.5m -> 3m. Duration reduced from 20s -> 15s.

The gas damage, I think, is where Caustic’s latest buff will really shine. No longer will people just wade through the gas like it’s no big deal, as damage will increase “indefinitely” every other tick starting at 5. This means that if you’re in the gas for longer than a few ticks, it could quickly knock you or even finish off a downed opponent. Remember, Caustic’s gas bypasses your shields, going straight for primary health, meaning you’ll want to avoid it as much as possible heading into Season 10 Emergence.

Prowler returns to floor loot, but we lose both the Spitfire and Alternator to the Care Package this time around

With the weapon pool ever-growing, thanks to the introduction of the Rampage LMG this season, the devs decided that we would need two weapons to enter the Care Package for Emergence. Gone from the loot pool is the M600 Spitfire and Alternator SMG, and the Prowler makes a return…though you’ll find one catch there.

The Spitfire is a weapon that you either love or hate, so many will be happy to see it land in the care package. When you find one, you’ll see that it’s actually been returned to its pre-nerf state, with damage being increased from 18 to 19, hip fire spread back to Season 8 values, and the purple mag being increased from 50 to 55 rounds. This should shake up the meta a bit, especially since it’ll be much more limited in availability across the map, making it harder for Rampart to duel-wield and wreak havoc.

For the Alternator, you’ll find something attached that we haven’t seen since Season 2: Disruptor Rounds. These deal an additional 40% damage to shields, which means that the Alternator just got a lot more viable as a primary weapon. As a Season 0 player, I’ve missed Disruptor rounds and can’t wait to check them out again tomorrow.

Sadly, while the beloved Prowler is returning to floor loot, you’ll find that there’s no Select Fire hop up coming back with it. That means the Prowler will come back as a burst-fire-only weapon, though it’s still quite viable in that state. I’ll be honest, whenever I’d get a Prowler from a Care Package, I would rarely switch to full-auto, as the limited ammo available and no chance to resupply meant I wanted to conserve it as much as possible. And the result? It was still a devastating weapon to be on the receiving end of.

That’s not all, folks

There’s quite a bit changing in Apex Legends Emergence Season 10. We already went over some Arenas changes, including Ranked, in our previous coverage. Plus, we took a deeper dive into Seer’s abilities. If you’re wanting to know every change coming to Apex this season, including EVA-8, Arenas price adjustments, and even weapon attachment changes, you’ll want to give Apex Legend’s landing page a view, as it takes a much more in-depth look at the incoming update.

9to5Toys’ take

While I got as close as I ever have to finishing the Battle Pass during Legacy Season 9, I didn’t quite make it this time around. I’m going to be shooting for a fully completed Battle Pass for Emergence Season 10, and I’ll have Seer unlocked day one, as he looks to be quite a unique Legend. What about you?

