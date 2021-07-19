Apex Legends Emergence launches August 3 with new legend, weapon, more

Apex Legends is currently in its Legacy season that introduced a few new things and brought back some old. We got Arenas as well as the return of the original World’s Edge and Kings Canyon. Now that we’re nearing the end of the season, it’s time to look at what’s next. For Season 10, dubbed Emergence, we’re getting a new Legend, World’s Edge map update, a new weapon, and Ranked Arenas. What all is coming in Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence on August 3? Let’s take a closer look.

Seer is the latest Legend to take on the Apex Games

While we don’t know much about the upcoming Seer Legend, we do know that he’ll bring a unique aspect to the Apex Games. “With microdrones and an artist’s eye, Seer spots opportunities that other Legends might miss, and seizes them in the most beautiful way he can.”

This leaves a lot up to speculation as to what Seer’s abilities will be. Microdrones are something that I’m quite curious about, and wonder how they’ll differ from Crypto’s drone. The fact that he can “spot opportunities that other Legends might miss” also makes me think that Seer will have a bit of Loba’s passive that lets her see high-tier loot through boxes and walls. And “seizes them in the most beautiful way he can?” That’s got me baffled. Only time will tell, and we’ll learn more at EA Play toward the end of the month.

Rampart has been hard at work on the Rampage LMG

It’s no doubt that Rampart loves her LMGs. In fact, she has voice lines in the game that say, “Ha, nothin’ does me better than an LMG,” “Woo! Nothin’ does me better than an LMG,” and even “Mmhmm. Love me an LMG.” So, it’s no surprise that the character has been hard at work coming up with the next weapon for the Apex Games: Rampage LMG. This gun features a “surprising source of firepower” and brings along what looks like a Devotion crossed with the Spitfire, two of the most powerful weapons in the game. I’m very curious to see what comes of the Rampage LMG, and will pick up the first I see to give it a shot once Emergence launches in August.

World’s Edge is “on the bring of some major changes” + Ranked Arenas

While there’s not a whole lot of information available here yet, World’s Edge will be seeing some “major” changes for Apex Legends Emergence. World’s Edge is probably my favorite map of the three out right now, so this makes me quite excited to see what’s coming up.

Arenas, which took Season 9 Legacy by storm, is also seeing an update. You’ll now be able to “prove yourself an Apex Predator in either Arenas or Battle Royale” as Ranked Arenas makes its way into Season 10 Emergency for Apex Legends. Of course, new cosmetics, a Battle Pass, and more will also be coming to the game in August.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love what EA and Respawn are doing with Apex Legends. I started playing back in Season 0 on the PlayStation, migrated to Xbox, and have been on PC since, with well over 500 hours (possibly closer to 1,000) accumulated in-game. While I’m not entirely sure on Seer, only time will tell if he’ll become my new go-to or not. The weapon and maps changes have me very interested. However, the most intriguing launch in Season 10 Emergence of Apex Legends is Ranked Arenas, as that has quickly become one of my favorite game modes when I’m fully squaded up with friends.

