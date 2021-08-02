Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Fabric Qi Charging Pad $17 (Save 32%), more

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie ION Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad for $16.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at 32% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Comprised of a soft feathered fabric, this model features a more premium design than your average wireless charging pad. Alongside being able to dish out 10W of power to Android handsets, it is ready to top off iPhones at the full 7.5W, as well. A bundled wall charger completes the package to give you everything needed out of the box. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 685 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

iOttie Fabric Qi Charger features:

Qi certified: Qi wireless fast charge enabled devices will enjoy QI fast charge speeds; Please note other devices will charge at standard rates

Luxurious feel: Soft feathered fabric wrapped design coordinates with home and office decor

Compact design: Easy to take on the go with its compact design

Status indicator: Check the easy to read status light to know your phone is charging properly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!