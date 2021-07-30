FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AUKEY’s Omnia 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger sees 50% discount to $30, more

-
Smartphone Accessoriesaukey
Save 50% From $10

AUKEY is currently offering its Omnia 100W 4-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger for $29.99 shipped when code OMNIA100 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and amounts to over 20% in savings. Delivering 100W of power to your charging setup with four ports in tow, you’re looking at a pair of USB-C ports alongside two 2.4A USB-A slots. It can simultaneously charge four devices with the split power output, or even refuel Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it a versatile charger to have in your setup. Rating are still rolling in, but you can get a closer look at what to expect in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of a similar charger. Head below for more.

Also on sale AUKEY has its 10000mAh Portable Power Bank on sale for $9.99 when code PB10 has been applied at checkout. Down from $20, you’re looking at 20% in savings to mark the best price to date. This compact power bank delivers 18W of USB-C of charging potential to your handset with an internal 10000mAh battery. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For something a bit more compact that’s still just as capable for refueling smartphones, earbuds, and the like, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on AUKEY’s 20W USB-C Charger at just $5. Then be sure to hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts as we head into the weekend.

AUKEY Omnia 100W 4-Port Charger features:

Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, each USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 100W Power Delivery when used on its own, while 45W Power Delivery for each USB-C ports and 12W split between USB-A ports when four ports used together.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort Solar Charger $...
Spigen’s new OneTap/Pro MagSafe Car Mounts are on...
Aduro 10,000mAh Qi Wireless Dual USB Power Bank now $18...
Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 20000mAh Qi Power Bank $2...
SanDisk 2-in-1 Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync backs up mu...
Go on, give Apple’s official MagSafe Charger a tr...
Twelve South’s popular AirFly audio adapters now ...
Pad & Quill’s iPhone 12 Luxury Pocket Book C...
Show More Comments

Related

Tested: Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD is a must-have for beach trips and outdoor adventures

Buy now Learn More
Save 58%

Score the 20W USB-C charger that should have come with your iPhone for just $5 (Save 58%)

$5 Learn More
Save $120

Save up to $120 on Anker’s Powerhouse II portable power stations starting at $180

From $180 Learn More
20% off

iVANKY Dock Pro with dual 4K/60Hz display support + USB-C hubs now starting from $20

From $20 Learn More
33% off

First price drop on four of Vena’s new Carabiner AirTag Cases takes 33% off, now $10

$10 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Latest Epic Games Store FREE titles are now up for the taking

FREE Learn More
Reg. $61

Pick up two of these highly-rated outdoor Wi-Fi cameras to secure your home at $36.50

$36.50 Learn More
Reg. $60

Tidy up your nightstand with this 4-in-1 wireless charging stand for $41 (Reg. $60)

$41 Learn More