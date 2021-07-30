AUKEY’s Omnia 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger sees 50% discount to $30, more

AUKEY is currently offering its Omnia 100W 4-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger for $29.99 shipped when code OMNIA100 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and amounts to over 20% in savings. Delivering 100W of power to your charging setup with four ports in tow, you’re looking at a pair of USB-C ports alongside two 2.4A USB-A slots. It can simultaneously charge four devices with the split power output, or even refuel Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it a versatile charger to have in your setup. Rating are still rolling in, but you can get a closer look at what to expect in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of a similar charger. Head below for more.

Also on sale AUKEY has its 10000mAh Portable Power Bank on sale for $9.99 when code PB10 has been applied at checkout. Down from $20, you’re looking at 20% in savings to mark the best price to date. This compact power bank delivers 18W of USB-C of charging potential to your handset with an internal 10000mAh battery. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For something a bit more compact that’s still just as capable for refueling smartphones, earbuds, and the like, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on AUKEY’s 20W USB-C Charger at just $5. Then be sure to hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts as we head into the weekend.

AUKEY Omnia 100W 4-Port Charger features:

Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, each USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 100W Power Delivery when used on its own, while 45W Power Delivery for each USB-C ports and 12W split between USB-A ports when four ports used together.

