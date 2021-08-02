Speed up your network to Wi-Fi 6 with 30% off NETGEAR Gold Box from $24.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of NETGEAR home networking components from the cable modems, to switches and routers all the way out to mesh options and range extenders at 30% off starting at $24.49.

Mesh Networks

Start with the Nighthawk Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (MK83) – AX3600 Router with 2 Satellite Extenders for $330.99. Normally priced at around $400 and listed at $500, these three boxes will cover up to 6,750-square feet in Wi-Fi 6. Save $80 with legacy Orbi mesh network at $249.99.

Wireless routers

NETGEAR also makes some of the best traditional wireless routers out there starting with the NETGEAR AC1600 Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router (R6260) for $39.99 (50% off list) which is great for smaller homes and apartments with modest networking needs. Step up to the Nighthawk 12-Stream AX12 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX200) for the fastest Wi-Fi 6 speeds available at $360.99. This includes multiple gig ethernet ports, USB 3 ports and tons more.

You’ll also find a variety of cable modems, range extenders and more at 30% off.

WIFI 6 – STREAM EVERYTHING AT FASTER SPEED: Simultaneously stream movies, games, video calls or transfer files at 3.6Gbps WiFi speed. Works with existing and new WiFi 6 devices like iPhone 11, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10

WORKS WITH ALL INTERNET PROVIDERS: Replace your existing WiFi Router (separate modem or modem router required). Compatible with any Internet Service Provider including cable, satellite, fiber, DSL and more

EASY TO SET-UP AND MANAGE: Connects to your existing cable modem and sets up in minutes with the Nighthawk app – easily manage WiFi settings at the device and network level, test Internet speed and monitor data usage

