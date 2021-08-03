Keurig’s K-Mini Plus coffee brewer returns to Amazon low at $60 (Up to 40% off)

-
40% off $60

Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve Coffee Brewer for $60 shipped in multiple colors. Today’s deal knocks 40% off its normal going rate and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a compact coffee maker to set on your counter, this is it. With the ability to choose between 6- to 12-ounce brews ranging from coffee, tea, hot cocoa, speciality, and iced drinks, this maker is the perfect morning or evening appliance to keep on your counter. Plus, this is Keurig’s smallest brewer that makes it easy to take with you whenever you leave the house for vacation. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Given you’re saving $40 here, why not spend $25.50 of it to pick up a 40-pack K-Cup sampler? You’ll find a wide variety of cups available here from various brands, including Krispy Kreme, Cinnabon, Green Mountain, and many others. Another option is grabbing this 3-pack of reusable K-Cups to put your own coffee grounds in for $13. This saves in multiple ways, since you’ll not be throwing out used K-Cups and you’re also able to choose what grounds go in it, whether expensive or low-cost.

If you’re a coffee fan, then you won’t want to miss yesterday’s roundup of brewers with prices from $19. From pour-overs to espresso, Moka pots, and more, there’s plenty to choose from. Of course, our home goods guide is another place to check frequently if you’re waiting for a specific sale to come about.

More on the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Brewer:

  • Brews coffee, tea, hot cocoa, specialty and iced beverages
  • Any size from 6oz – 12 ounce
  • Removable reservoir
  • Cord storage for a better fit on counter
  • Keurig’s smallest brewer, portable design goes anywhere

