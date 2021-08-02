Take your coffee game to new heights with these pour over + espresso brewers from $19

Today, we’ve uncovered a wide range of coffee-related discounts at Amazon with prices as low as $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Mr. Coffee All-in-One Pour Over Brewing Station for $71.10. Normally closer to $120, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re someone who enjoys a good cup of coffee, there’s nothing quite like a pour-over brew. This all-in-one station includes the carafe, brew basket, and kettle so you have everything for your morning cup of joe in one place. There’s also a built-in auto-measure scale, as well, to walk you through the brewing process start to finish, ensuring your coffee comes out perfect every time. Mr. Coffee even says “[the] on screen guide tells you when to pause for blooming, which is soaking of the grounds to extract the fullest flavor (you may even enjoy the flavor of pour over coffee without milk or sugar).” Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more coffee deals from $19.

More coffee deals:

Should you opt for one of the manual brewing methods listed above, you might want a way to easily set a timer that can be seen visually while steeping. That can be accomplished by placing either Amazon’s Echo Show 5 or the Google Nest Hub on your kitchen counter. We added one of these to our kitchen after moving into our new home and it’s extremely simple to use a voice command to set multiple timers so you know exactly when brewing is done.

More on the Mr. Coffee Pour Over Station:

Make delicious pour over Coffee at home with the Mr. Coffee all in 1 at home pour over coffeemaker, its on screen, step by step guide walks you through the pour over process, so you get the right amount of Coffee and water at the optimal brewing temperature for great tasting pour over Coffee

An integrated auto measure scale automatically calculates the right amount of Coffee and water, so you know just how much to add for the perfect cup of pour over Coffee

The temperature controlled gooseneck kettle heats to the optimal Coffee brewing temperature

