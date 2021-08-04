LEGO’s Amelia Earhart Tribute set is now available in the VIP Rewards Center

After first launching as a gift with purchase earlier this spring, fans now have a second chance to score the limited-edition LEGO Amelia Earhart Tribute set. Delivering a unique 200-plus-piece set that commemorates the famed pilot with a bright red airplane build with display stand and exclusive minifigure, the kit can now be redeemed via its VIP Rewards program. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO Amelia Earhart Tribute set now available via VIP rewards

Debuting back in March, the Amelia Earhart Tribute set arrived as one of the year’s first LEGO gifts with purchase. It was originally available exclusively as a freebie when spending $100 or more via the official LEGO shop site, and, now five months later, is getting another chance for builders to bring this one home.

While you can get all of the details in our launch coverage from the first time around, the 203-piece set stacks up to a unique red airplane design that pairs with a black display stand underneath. There’s also a minifigure version of the Amelia Earhart herself, which is complemented by a brick-built map to round out the package.

Now that builders are getting a second chance to bring this one to their collections, things are a bit different than the first time around. Originally being a gift with purchase, the promotional LEGO Amelia Earhart Tribute set is now available via the LEGO VIP Rewards Center. The kit can currently be redeemed for 1,500 points, which will score you a code to use at checkout during your next order via LEGO’s official online shop. It is valued at $19.99.

This also joins the ongoing LEGO Ideas Sailboat promotion that launched on August 1 for VIP members and was just opened up to the general public.

With a massive collection of over 70 builds having just dropped over the weekend, odds are there is something worth picking up anyway, with the option to bundle in the set being yet another perk. We’ve already begun working our way through reviewing the collection of Star Wars sets with the Slave 1 and Imperial Light Cruiser, so be sure to dive into those for a great place to start.

9to5Toys’ take:

As one of the more unique promotional sets launched in quite some time, it’s great to see the LEGO Group give fans another chance to bring this one home. Though I suppose that means it wasn’t quite as popular as originally thought, considering these gift with purchase builds typically sell out. Still, it’s great to see this drop right after the summer lineup for those who missed out the first time around.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!