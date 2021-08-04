LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship sees first discount to $90 + Mario kits and more from $16

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the very first Amazon discount on this more recent set with $10 in savings and an all-time low to boot. Stacking up to 1,260 pieces, this Creator set can be rebuilt into three different models. The main build assembles a massive pirate ship that stands over 18-inches long, but there’s also a pirate’s inn and skull cave to build, too. You’ll also get three swashbuckling minifigures to round out the set. Get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for plenty of other LEGO discounts.

Now that Luigi has officially joined in on all of the LEGO Super Mario action, we’re seeing a collection of price cuts across the theme starting at $16. You’ll be able to save on the original Starter Course featuring the electronic Mario figure as well as expansion sets and more. You can get a closer look at what to expect from the collection in our hands-on review right here, but then head below for more.

LEGO Super Mario deals:

Alongside the video game-inspired brick-built action, we’re also seeing a collection of new 2021 LEGO sets on sale for the first time, too. These range from the latest Star Wars kits to Ninjago and more, which are down to all-time lows.

August 1 saw the launch of a new batch of creations from all over the spectrum of Star Wars and Marvel to Creator and more. We’re already beginning to review several of the kits, like the Slave 1 we just took a look at, as well as the massive Imperial Light Cruiser. But then go check out the upcoming 3,000-piece LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons set, which received a first look earlier this week.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship features:

LEGO Creator 3in1’s Pirate Ship 31109 set encourages kids’ creative play, featuring 3 models in 1: A classic Pirate Ship, rustic Pirates’ Inn and mysterious Skull Island. Building and rebuilding keeps the play going. Kids can stretch their building and creativity skills with the super-detailed Pirate Ship toy, visit the Pirates’ Inn for a bite, explore Skull Island or create a totally new model

