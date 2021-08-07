iOttie Easy One Touch 5 iPhone and Android Dashboard + Windshield Mount hits low of $11

-
Reg. $25 $11

Today only, Woot is offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard and Windshield Mount for $10.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, you’d pay $25 at Amazon right now, our last mention was $17.50, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mount features a larger Easy One Touch button, which makes it simpler to use wider devices and phones with cases. The telescoping arm now extends from five to eight inches, and pivots 225 degrees. With this, you’ll be able to easily aim this mount anywhere you need it. Rated a stellar 4.5/5 stars from over 75,000 happy customers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for more.

If you already have a car phone mount, be sure you have a way to stay powered on the road. This DC car charger has 18W USB-C and 2.4A USB-A ports for powering your devices. With this, you’ll be able to charge even Apple’s iPad Pro, iPad Air, or even the latest M1 MacBook Pro/Air lineup in the car, allowing you to work even on the road. It’s just $8.50 on Amazon, making it both a great alternative or addition to today’s lead deal, depending on what you need.

Speaking of in-car phone gear, did you see the Google Pixel 4? Well, it’s on sale right now from $379 depending on which carrier you’re on. Both models are factory unlocked with 64GB of internal storage. Around back, there’s two lenses backed by 12 and 16MP sensors.

More on the iOttie One Touch 5 Dashboard Mount:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

