Go score Google Pixel 4 while it’s on sale for $379

-
AndroidwootGoogle
Save now $379

B&H now offers the CDMA unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB for $379 shipped. Also available fully unlocked at Woot for $389.99. Normally fetching as much as $799, today’s offer amounts to as much as $420 in savings, beats the price you’ll find at Amazon by $149, and is the best price to date.

Google Pixel 4 arrives with a 5.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 6GB of RAM and 25-hour battery life, plus a pair of 12 and 16MP cameras around back with Night Sight photography. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t worth the extra price, going with the previous-generation model is a great way to enjoy many of the features for less. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If grabbing one of Google’s official Pixel 4 Fabric cases is out of the question at $31, spending a portion of your savings today on the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover is worth considering. Clocking in at $12, this more affordable case delivers some added protection to your handset from drops, scratches, and more. Plus, there’s a unique textured design on the back that adds some extra grip to go alongside its 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,100 customers.

But for something a bit more unique in the Android smartphone world, go check out the discount we spotted on Microsoft’s folding Surface Duo at $389. Then go check out all of the best app and game deals for your new handset in our latest roundup right here.

Google Pixel 4 features:

The Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Oh So Orange) from Google is designed to provide a more intelligent and intuitive mobile experience. With a front NIR (Near-Infrared) flood emitter & dot projector, the Pixel 4 is capable of unlocking via facial recognition, even in extreme low-light environments. Additional sensors support Motion Sense for gesture control, and Ambient EQ to detect ambient light and automatically optimize the display to suit your environment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

woot

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best Android app deals of the day: Codex of Victory, Bl...
NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro and controller pack consoles st...
Chemical Guys cleaning kits, car shampoo, wax, and more...
Save $50 on TRX’s GO Suspension system to get a w...
Bring home Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone ...
Azul is a unique and challenging game for family night ...
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus is both an Android ta...
Amazon’s 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector wi...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $79

Google’s official Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger has dropped to a new low of $35.50

$35.50 Learn More
Second-best

Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra fall to second-best prices at $200 off

$200 off Learn More
20% off

Hyperkin’s Admiral N64 Bluetooth Controller is perfect for vintage gamers down at $32

$32 Learn More
First discount

The first RTX 3080 Ti desktop discount we found also has a 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X at $400 off

$400 off Learn More
$71 off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling stainless steel 3-cu. ft. mini freezer just hit $209.50 (All-time low)

$209.50 Learn More
Reg. $249

Yale Assure Lock SL brings Siri control to the front door at $193 (Save 23%)

$193 Learn More

All-new Adonit Dash 4 stylus supports iPad palm rejection, wields magnetic USB-C charging, more

Blowout sale

Magazine blowout sale from $4.50: Women’s/Men’s Health, GQ, Nat Geo, more

From $4.50 Learn More