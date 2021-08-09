Sony’s official PlayStation 5 camera just hit the Amazon all-time low at $40 (33% off)

-
AmazonApps GamesSony
33% off $40

Amazon is now offering the PlayStation 5 HD Camera for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a $20 or 33% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Also matched directly from the online PlayStation store. The official PS5 camera provides users with the ability to capture 1080p footage with an adjustable built-in stand for the perfect angle as well as a series of additional features tied to your PlayStation 5 (if you managed to get one yet) and the DualSense controller. “Capture yourself in smooth, sharp full-HD with the camera’s dual wide-angle lenses…quickly create a recording or a broadcast of yourself and your gameplay, with your DualSense wireless controller’s create button.” There are also background removal tools available on PS5 with this camera along with the 4+ star rating from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You might want to take a look at this glue-free PS5 camera privacy cover, then check out some of the other interesting peripherals that have dropped recently for PlayStation 5 include the Hori Gaming Neckset with USB-C and a special FPS audio mode as well as PowerA’s new DualSense Twin Charging Station at $5 under the official version

You’ll also want to dive into our feature piece for the now available SSD storage bay on PS5 as well as these suggestions on which models are best. And here’s all of the latest details on what appears to be a new model PlayStation 5 console set for release this holiday season, the latest State of Play presentation, and all of today’s best game deals including Spider-Man Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima, The Nioh Collection, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY, and more

More on the PS5 HD Camera:

  • 1080p capture – Capture yourself in smooth, sharp full-HD with the camera’s dual wide-angle lenses as you live out your most epic gaming moments. Quickly create a recording or a broadcast of yourself and your gameplay, with your DualSense wireless controller’s create button*. *Internet and account for PlayStation Network required.
  • Built-in stand – Get the perfect shot with the HD camera’s built-in adjustable stand. Its compact design allows it to be securely positioned above or below TVs – where you can fine-tune the angle to suit your set-up.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

An elegant iPad setup awaits with this aluminum stand a...
New Amazon back to school deals from $4.50: Sharpies, d...
Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 sees $100 Amazon di...
Spigen’s official Google Nest Audio Stand plunges...
Gold Box road trip sale has coolers and reusable ice pa...
Elgato’s Key Light Air illuminates your streaming...
Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker serenades you poolside ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dungeon Maker, ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60+

Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales $38, Ghost of Tsushima $30, more

$40+ Learn More
Start 3D Printing

Woot’s 3D printing + CNC sale includes machines and accessories from $19, today only

From $19 Learn More
20% off

An elegant iPad setup awaits with this aluminum stand at $15 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$15 Learn More
50% off

New Amazon back to school deals from $4.50: Sharpies, dry-erase, paper + more from $0.50

$0.50+ Learn More

elago expands lineup of MagSafe chargers with three new multi-device offerings

Hunter x Peppa Pig collaborate for back-to-school season with waterproof boots, backpacks, more

Sun Joe $171 induction electric pressure washer blasts away grime, more in New Green Deals

Track progress

This popular Apple Health-ready smart scale is within pennies of its all-time low, now $17

$17 Learn More