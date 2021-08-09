Sony’s official PlayStation 5 camera just hit the Amazon all-time low at $40 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the PlayStation 5 HD Camera for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a $20 or 33% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Also matched directly from the online PlayStation store. The official PS5 camera provides users with the ability to capture 1080p footage with an adjustable built-in stand for the perfect angle as well as a series of additional features tied to your PlayStation 5 (if you managed to get one yet) and the DualSense controller. “Capture yourself in smooth, sharp full-HD with the camera’s dual wide-angle lenses…quickly create a recording or a broadcast of yourself and your gameplay, with your DualSense wireless controller’s create button.” There are also background removal tools available on PS5 with this camera along with the 4+ star rating from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

You might want to take a look at this glue-free PS5 camera privacy cover, then check out some of the other interesting peripherals that have dropped recently for PlayStation 5 include the Hori Gaming Neckset with USB-C and a special FPS audio mode as well as PowerA’s new DualSense Twin Charging Station at $5 under the official version.

You’ll also want to dive into our feature piece for the now available SSD storage bay on PS5 as well as these suggestions on which models are best. And here’s all of the latest details on what appears to be a new model PlayStation 5 console set for release this holiday season, the latest State of Play presentation, and all of today’s best game deals including Spider-Man Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima, The Nioh Collection, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY, and more.

More on the PS5 HD Camera:

1080p capture – Capture yourself in smooth, sharp full-HD with the camera’s dual wide-angle lenses as you live out your most epic gaming moments. Quickly create a recording or a broadcast of yourself and your gameplay, with your DualSense wireless controller’s create button*. *Internet and account for PlayStation Network required.

Built-in stand – Get the perfect shot with the HD camera’s built-in adjustable stand. Its compact design allows it to be securely positioned above or below TVs – where you can fine-tune the angle to suit your set-up.

