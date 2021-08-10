Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection pays tribute to1960 victory with 16 new pieces

Champion debuts a new Muhammad Ali Collection just in time for back to school. Champion states that “the new collection pays tribute to his 1960 victory in Rome and marks his evolution from the ring to the work stage.” There are 16 new items in this collection with an array of unisex apparel, which means anyone can wear them. This collection is also perfect for fall with several sweatshirts, jackets, fleece joggers, and more. Better yet, pricing starts at $25, and Champion offers free delivery on orders over $75 or more. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more details about the Champion x Muhammad Ali collection.

Champion x Muhammad Ali apparel

If you’re a fan of Muhammad Ali, you will love the Greatest Heritage T-Shirt that’s priced at just $35. Across the front of the shirt, it says, “I am the greatest. I said that before I knew I was.” It also features a logo at the hem and is available in sizes from small to 3XL. This t-shirt is great for workouts or casual events alike and pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants. However, if you’re looking for an option to wear in cooler weather, the Reverse Weave Hoodie has the same phrase across the chest and is priced at $75.

Another nice style for cooler weather and transitioning into the fall season is the Reverse Weave 1/4-Zip Script Pullover. The varsity and retro look is very popular for the upcoming season, and I love the neutral coloring. Across the chest features the vintage Champion logo, and it also features the collection label on the pouch pocket. It even has a cool embroidered C logo laurel wreath on the sleeve. You can choose from a tan or black coloring, and it’s priced at $85.

Champion Accessories

You can also find accessories with the Classic Twill Hat that features embroidered gold laurel wreath teamed with the Champion logo. The hat is priced at just $25 and has an all-black design that will pair with almost any casual look.

Finally, you will want to check out the Amazon Off to College Fashion Guide with top brands, including Herschel, Carhartt, and more.

