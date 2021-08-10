Govee 66-ft. smart RGB LED strip at $18, 48-ft. RGBW outdoor LED strip $44 off, more

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Smart 65.6-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $18.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and then use the code GOVEE613DM at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $28, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2021 on a similarly-sized smart RGB strip. This smart home upgrade delivers a Bluetooth-enabled LED strip to your setup, which lets you change the colors, scenes, and more through a smartphone app. Essentially, you’ll get two 32.8-foot strips of LEDs here to cover just about any sized room at one time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’ve also found that Govee via Amazon is offering its 4-pack of Wi-Fi Smart Outlets for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code GOVEE5080M, which is a $10 discount from its normal going rate. There’s also the 48-foot RGBW Wi-Fi String Patio Lights at $25.49 shipped with the code GOVEE7020M at checkout and when you clip the on-page coupon, saving you over $44 from its normal going rate. Both of these smart home devices connect to your Wi-Fi network and deliver both Alexa and Assistant voice control.

Also, don’t forget that Govee’s latest up to 30% off sitewide sale delivers great prices on RGB floor lamps, TV bias lighting, and much more, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn how to save.

More on the Govee Bluetooth Smart RGB LED Light Strip:

Featured App Control: The Govee Home app allows extensive customization and management on LED strip lights over music modes, scene modes, creative DIY effects, timers, and much more via a 100ft/30m Bluetooth connection.

65.6ft LED Strip Light: These LED strip lights are long enough to decorate and colorize larger areas. Energize your bedrooms, kitchens, stairs, dining rooms, living room, and large party areas with more coverage and more design options!

Light Up Your Music: The built-in, high-sensitivity mic allows you to sync the LED lights to your favorite music. Choose from Dynamic mode for strong rhythms and lively parties or Calm mode for more relaxed get-togethers.

