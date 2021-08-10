Jabra’s workout-ready Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds now start from $55 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds from $54.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, this is a 45% price drop, is $5 under the previous deal mention, and the lowest price we can find. A great lower-cost alternative for folks not interested in AirPods, you’re looking at up to 15-hours of wireless use with the charging case and compatibility with just about all smartphones. As ideal for your workouts as for causal listening sessions, they carry a built-in 4-mic array for taking calls, dust and waterproofing for your workouts, compatibility with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant, and sound personalization via the Jabra Sound plus app. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the Jabras aren’t getting you excited at that price or you just want something more affordable, take a look at the Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds. They sell for $42 on Amazon where they carry a 4+ star rating from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers. They also include an impressive 100-hours of playtime via the included charging case.

If you do, however, prefer a set of Apple earbuds, you’re in luck. We have Apple AirPods with wired/wireless charging cases on sale from $114. Just be sure to head over to our headphones hub for offers on the Jabra Elite 85h ANC headphones, the first notable discount on Beats Studio Buds, and all of these Anker audio deals starting from $22 as well.

True wireless earbuds for an active lifestyle – Wherever your day takes you, whatever your activity, it won’t get in the way of enjoying sports, music and calls. The Elite Active 65t are secure fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability.

Personalize your sound – Whether you’re using these as Apple earbuds, Samsung earbuds or more, you can listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound on the Jabra Sound plus app. Earbuds are Apple and Android compatible.

