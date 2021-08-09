Grab Apple AirPods with wired/wireless charging cases on sale from $114

Amazon currently offers the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $129.98 shipped. Normally fetching $199, you’re looking at $69 in savings as today’s offer marks the best price in months and returns to the all-time low set only twice before. Equipped with a wireless charging case for refueling on a Qi pad, Apple AirPods enter as one of the most compelling pairs of true wireless earbuds on the market. All of that prowess has Apple’s H1 chip to thank, which brings fast pairing and 24-hour battery life into the mix alongside Hey Siri support. Even with a new pair rumored to be launching later in the year, today’s price lets you get in on the action at a notable discount. Head below for more.

Today only, you can now score the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $113.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. This is marking the second-best price of the year and the lowest in a few months.

But if you’re already rocking Apple’s second-generation AirPods and want to elevate the experience, consider grabbing the official Wireless Charging case at $67 instead. This lets you drop the earbuds down onto any Qi charging pad to refuel for quickly topping off your AirPods without having to plug in.

And then as we close out the work week, be sure to go check out all of the other Apple deals that are live in our guide right here. Headlined by some Apple Watch SE discounts at $40 off, you’re also looking at as much as $199 in savings on previous-generation iPad Pros, amongst other markdowns.

More on Apple AirPods:

  • Universal fit that’s comfortable all day
  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Seamless switching between devices

