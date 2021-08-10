Why you should look for Bluetooth on your next Xbox headset [video]

For the longest time, console gamers were locked to only being able to play with friends on their platforms. But, with more titles adopting crossplay, now might be the time to consider picking up a more versatile headset for your console. Warzone, Fortnite, the new upcoming Battlefield 2042, and Destiny 2 are all games that either currently support crossplay, or plan to in the near future. With a headset that features Bluetooth, the doors open up to more ways to communicate with teammates by using apps on your phone like Discord. So let’s take a look at some of the best options for Bluetooth headsets on Xbox. Be sure to hit the video below to see all the details.

What I love about gaming on PC is that you can join a Discord server with your friends that isn’t dependent on in-game communication systems. It’s like party chat on Xbox that keeps you in communication without needing to be in a specific game. When playing cross-play on Xbox, though, party chat isn’t an option.

But when connected to a mobile device via Bluetooth, you can use the Discord app to join and chat with your friends, and then chat while in or out of games, regardless of what system you or your friends are playing on. It’s a much more seamless way to chat, and it’s what I usually do with my friends who play Warzone on PC and Playstation when I’m on Xbox.

Razer Kaira Pro – $150

First up on the list is the Razer Kiara Pro. Aimed at mobile gamers as well as Xbox users, the Kaira Pro uses Triforce drivers like those found on the Blackshark V2 lineup to deliver some great-sounding audio. The headset is light and comfortable with woven fabric ear covers. One cool feature on the Xbox is the app that will allow you to make mic tweaks as well as EQ tweaks to the headset. Overall, it’s a great pick for an Xbox headset with Bluetooth.

Bluetooth Xbox headset: video

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 – $150

Turtle Beach’s Stealth lineup has been a popular choice for gamers looking for a competitive edge, thanks to Superhuman Hearing mode. This EQ mode compresses audio and enhances frequencies to make footsteps, reloads, and other crucial audio cues more noticeable. Aerofit cooling gen earpads also make the Stealth 700 Gen 2 more comfortable than most of the headsets with woven fabric covers.

SteelSeries Arctis 9X – $200

The Arctis 9X and 7X were the most comfortable from my Xbox headset roundup, but the Arctis 9X is the only version for the Xbox that also features Bluetooth. While many people have reported connection issues in the comments of our review, and I’ve experienced occasional glitches as well, that has stopped since the most recent update from SteelSeries. The connection seems to be much better now for me. And thanks to the comfort of this headset, it’s one that I can use for hours of gaming with friends. The Arctis 9X also features different EQ modes that are easy to swap between.

Audeze Penrose X – $300

Coming in as the most expensive in our lineup, Penrose X from Audeze is also arguably the best-sounding and most versatile. Audeze, makers of the widely popular Mobius PC gaming headset, have packed their planar magnetic drivers into the Penrose X. What’s great about this headset is that it’s the most versatile because it can be used on both PC and Playstation. But on Xbox, Bluetooth works seamlessly to keep you connected with teammates on the battlefield. I wish the mic sounded better and the app was worked a little smoother, but overall, the Penrose is a top-notch gaming headset.

Bluetooth Xbox headset: final thoughts

While it isn’t necessary and there are many great headsets without Bluetooth for all consoles, with the way that games are leaning toward cross-play, it’s something I would suggest considering for your next gaming headset. I often play Warzone with friends on PC and Playstation, and I can easily bounce back and forth between PC and Xbox while we all chat on Discord. It makes the experience seamless.

