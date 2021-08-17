Apple’s prev-gen. Siri Remote hits new low at just $29.50 shipped

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the previous-generation Apple TV Siri Remote for $29.50 shipped. With a list price of $59 and sale of $50 at Amazon, the latest version goes for $59 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this doesn’t have the new button layout, if you need a spare remote, this is still a great choice. It has a mic for Siri built-in so you can ask your favorite smart assistant about movies, TV shows, and more. Whether you have a new Apple TV or old one, it’s never a bad idea to have a spare remote. Head below for more.

Now, there’s glass and other factors in play here, so be sure to protect your new remote by picking up elago’s case. I have this on my Apple TV remote and it’s an absolute must. Given that it’s only $8, it’s a worthy investment all around. Not only does it provide a protective bumper around the remote, but it also has magnets on the back so you can attach it to metal and a lanyard hole if you’re in a gaming mood.

Don’t forget to give our Apple guide a look. There, you’ll find all of the Apple deals and sales that we find, including whenever Apple TV sees a price drop. While we’re not tracking any of those right now, there’s plenty of other discounts there to browse, including MacBook, iPad, and more.

Apple TV Siri Remote features:

The Siri Remote puts you in complete control of your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV (4th generation)

Use Siri to find what you want to watch with just your voice

The Touch surface lets you interact with your Apple TV quickly and easily

Operating altitude: tested up to 10,000 feet (3000 M)

Wireless: Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology

Includes Lightning to USB Cable

