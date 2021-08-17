Apple’s prev-gen. Siri Remote hits new low at just $29.50 shipped

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the previous-generation Apple TV Siri Remote for $29.50 shipped. With a list price of $59 and sale of $50 at Amazon, the latest version goes for $59 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this doesn’t have the new button layout, if you need a spare remote, this is still a great choice. It has a mic for Siri built-in so you can ask your favorite smart assistant about movies, TV shows, and more. Whether you have a new Apple TV or old one, it’s never a bad idea to have a spare remote. Head below for more.
Now, there’s glass and other factors in play here, so be sure to protect your new remote by picking up elago’s case. I have this on my Apple TV remote and it’s an absolute must. Given that it’s only $8, it’s a worthy investment all around. Not only does it provide a protective bumper around the remote, but it also has magnets on the back so you can attach it to metal and a lanyard hole if you’re in a gaming mood.
Don't forget to give our Apple guide a look. There, you'll find all of the Apple deals and sales that we find, including whenever Apple TV sees a price drop.
Apple TV Siri Remote features:
- The Siri Remote puts you in complete control of your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV (4th generation)
- Use Siri to find what you want to watch with just your voice
- The Touch surface lets you interact with your Apple TV quickly and easily
- Operating altitude: tested up to 10,000 feet (3000 M)
- Wireless: Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology
- Includes Lightning to USB Cable
