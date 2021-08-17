This 12-in-1 USB-C hub adds loads of I/O to your office at $30 (Save 25%, Amazon low)

Woot (95% lifetime positive feedback from 108,000+) via Amazon is offering the TXE 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for $29.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and matches the lowest price we have tracked. Add this USB-C hub to your setup to dramatically increase the amount of connectivity options you have at your desk. You’ll garner an 87W USB-C passthrough port, dual HDMI, four USB-A inputs, VGA, Ethernet, AUX, and micro/SD card slots. A textured aluminum enclosure gives it a premium look and feel, giving your setup a visual upgrade as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

TXE 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station features:

TXE USB C Hub docking station instantly expand your laptop and smart phones with dual 4K HDMI video output, 1080P VGA output,2 USB 3.0 and 2 USB 2.0 ports, type c PD charging port, RJ-45 Ethernet port, TF&SD card reader, covering all the features you need. Note:

The USB C Hub Adapter supports PD charging up to 87W for MacBook or other Type-C devices with PD Protocol, give you a blazing-fast charging speed experience. Our 1000mbps Gigabit RJ45 Ethernet port is backward compatible with 100mbps/10mbps RJ45 LAN. 1 G movie can be downloaded in a few minutes.

