This 12-in-1 USB-C hub adds loads of I/O to your office at $30 (Save 25%, Amazon low)

25% off $30

Woot (95% lifetime positive feedback from 108,000+) via Amazon is offering the TXE 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for $29.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and matches the lowest price we have tracked. Add this USB-C hub to your setup to dramatically increase the amount of connectivity options you have at your desk. You’ll garner an 87W USB-C passthrough port, dual HDMI, four USB-A inputs, VGA, Ethernet, AUX, and micro/SD card slots. A textured aluminum enclosure gives it a premium look and feel, giving your setup a visual upgrade as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after an easy way to connect an external display, this USB-C cable will do the trick at $17 Prime shipped. This is the route I prefer to take as it cuts to the chase by taking dongles entirely out of the picture. It supports 4K at 60Hz, measures 6.6 feet long, and has a 4.6/5 star rating from more than 12,500 Amazon shoppers.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides. There you’ll find Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Condenser Mic at $80, the Logitech BRIO 4K USB webcam for $150, and even Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pads from $8.50. Oh, and don’t forget that Amazon’s official gaming desk is down to $75 shipped.

TXE 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station features:

  • TXE USB C Hub docking station instantly expand your laptop and smart phones with dual 4K HDMI video output, 1080P VGA output,2 USB 3.0 and 2 USB 2.0 ports, type c PD charging port, RJ-45 Ethernet port, TF&SD card reader, covering all the features you need. Note:
  • The USB C Hub Adapter supports PD charging up to 87W for MacBook or other Type-C devices with PD Protocol, give you a blazing-fast charging speed experience. Our 1000mbps Gigabit RJ45 Ethernet port is backward compatible with 100mbps/10mbps RJ45 LAN. 1 G movie can be downloaded in a few minutes.

