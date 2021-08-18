RESPAWN’s reclining gaming chair is a high-end upgrade to your office at $220.50 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN RSP-900 Racing Style Reclining Gaming Chair at $220.69 shipped. Down from its $320 list price and regular $300 or so going rate lately, today’s deal is the second-best deal that we’ve tracked. This chair is great for any gaming setup, thanks to its plush removable headrest pillow and segmented padding. There’s a removable side pouch that hangs off the left arm and can hold game controllers and more, while a cup holder is also in play for a nice set of features for an office chair. It also reclines to 135-degrees and has a 360-degree swivel base. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the gaming design offered here, then save some cash when opting for this office chair. It’s more of a standardized build and is more akin to something you’d find in an office building. Coming in at just $84 shipped on Amazon, which knocks quite a bit off compared to today’s lead deal.

No gaming setup is complete without RGB. Govee’s latest sale starts at $30 and delivers RGBIC, RGBWW, and more to your setup. This allows for fully customized lighting in multiple areas of your setup, from the desk to wall and other areas.

More on RESPAWN RSP-900 Gaming Chair:

Ready to take your gaming to the next level? RESPAWN has the perfect seating solution for the console gamer who craves an extra level of comfort. The RESPAWN 900 Racing Style Gaming Recliner, Reclining Gaming Chair, in Blue, helps you win while relaxing in style. The gaming recliner features segmented padding that provides all day gaming comfort with a headrest pillow to keep your spine aligned. There’s even a built in cup holder, in the left arm, to make hydrating easy and convenient and a removable side pouch to keep game controllers and headphones at an arm’s length away.

