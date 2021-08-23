Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 12/Pro Screen Protectors $9 (Save 20%), more

TechMatte (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of amFilm iPhone 12/Pro Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $9.59 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, you’re looking at 20% in savings and the best price in months. With new iPhones slated to be released around the corner from Apple, locking in today’s discount is a great way to keep your existing handset is in tip top shape ahead of time. So whether you plan to upgrade at some point down the line and want to keep your iPhone 12 as pristine as possible, or just want the added protection and peace of mind, grabbing two of these screen protectors is an easy recommendation for the price. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

30-60 seconds easiest installation with this Innovative OneTouch auto-alignment kit comes with installation video. Specially designed Only for iPhone 12/ iPhone 12 Pro 6.1″. 2*Screen Protectors, 2* auto alignment tool kit, 9H hardness premium tempered glass, 0.33mm thickness. Full coverage anti scratch and drop resistant protection to your iphone 12 screen. Topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints, ultra-clear high definition with 99.9% transparency.

