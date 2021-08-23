Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 12/Pro Screen Protectors $9 (Save 20%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessories
Save 50% From $6

TechMatte (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of amFilm iPhone 12/Pro Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $9.59 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, you’re looking at 20% in savings and the best price in months. With new iPhones slated to be released around the corner from Apple, locking in today’s discount is a great way to keep your existing handset is in tip top shape ahead of time. So whether you plan to upgrade at some point down the line and want to keep your iPhone 12 as pristine as possible, or just want the added protection and peace of mind, grabbing two of these screen protectors is an easy recommendation for the price. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

30-60 seconds easiest installation with this Innovative OneTouch auto-alignment kit comes with installation video. Specially designed Only for iPhone 12/ iPhone 12 Pro 6.1″. 2*Screen Protectors, 2* auto alignment tool kit, 9H hardness premium tempered glass, 0.33mm thickness.

Full coverage anti scratch and drop resistant protection to your iphone 12 screen. Topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints, ultra-clear high definition with 99.9% transparency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad pairs retro stylings with ...
Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch with 20-day battery life hits ...
Thermos FUNtainers from $12 at Amazon: Water bottles, f...
Anker’s latest sale discounts new MagSafe car mou...
Wacom $300 Intuos Pro drawing tablet has 8,192 pressure...
Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary $3...
Upgrade your HomeKit setup with addressable LIFX lights...
Protect your home with a Katchy Indoor Fly and Mosquito...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July sale, Refurb. AirPods Pro $129, Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $100 off, more

Learn More
Save now

OtterBox launches 20% off sitewide flash sale on MagSafe wallets, iPhone 12 cases, more

20% off Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 23, 2021 – M1 iPad Pro $125 off, iPhone 12 cases from $20, more

Blue Yeti X Pro USB Mic with gold accents, built-in FX now $140 (Amazon low, Reg. $200)

Learn More
Save now

8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad pairs retro stylings with modern comforts at $45

$45 Learn More
Reg. $140

Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch with 20-day battery life hits $100, Galaxy Watch Active2 $140

$100 Learn More
33% off

Thermos FUNtainers from $12 at Amazon: Water bottles, food jars, more up to 33% off

From $12 Learn More
50% off

Lululemon takes up to 50% off t-shirts, pullovers, shorts, more from $29 + free shipping

from $29 Learn More