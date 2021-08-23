Harman Kardon’s regularly $480 Onyx Studio 7 Stereo Bluetooth Speaker now $220

Reg. $480 $220

Today only, Woot is offering the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Portable Stereo Bluetooth Speaker for $219.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $480 direct from Harman Kardon and currently on sale at Amazon for $289, today’s deal is as much as $260 and a least $69 in savings for the lowest total we can find. This stereo Bluetooth speaker stands out with a fabric-wrapped design and a sleek, anodized aluminum handle. It provides 8-hours of playback per charge, the ability to pair with two Bluetooth devices at once, and a 50 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response range alongside the 25mm dual tweeters. Carries a 4+ star rating much like the rest of the well-received Harman Kardon speakers. More details below. 

You could alternatively drop down to the $154 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for a more affordable entry into the HK audio world. Otherwise, just a grab a highly-rated JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth at $130 or go for the budget-friendly OontZ Angle 3 at $26 and with 4+ star ratings from over 154,000 Amazon customers. 

And then check out some of this morning’s other highlight deals including the Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm, this all-time low on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, and the official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases. Just make sure you dive into the Joe’s New Balance End of Summer Event with up to 60% in savings and free shipping as well. 

More on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7:

Immerse yourself in the rhythm of life with unrivalled acoustic precision. Elegantly crafted, the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 offers dual tweeters for beautiful stereo performance and a sleek anodized aluminum handle for ease of portability. With 8 hours of battery life, you can move wherever the music takes you. Listen to your favorite playlists or connect two Onyx Studio 7 speakers to create the perfect soundscape for any occasion.

