Monoprice takes up to 30% off highly-rated electric standing desks and frames from $150

Monoprice has now launched an up to 30% off standing desk sale, discounting a selection of motorized frames and full workstation upgrades in the process. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of these discounts is the Monoprice Dual-Motor Sit-Stand Desk Frame at $247.49. Usually selling for $330, you’re looking at 25% in savings while also marking the best price of the year that’s $2 under our previous mention. If your current work from home setup could use an ergonomic overhaul, a standing desk is an easy recommendation, considering I’ve used this model for quite some time now. This frame can support 176-pounds of weight and adjusts in height from 24.4 all the way up to 47.2-inches with the touch of a button and two built-in motors. Over 160 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Monoprice standing desk deals:

Regardless of which model works best for your home office, a great way to leverage some of your savings is by picking up the Amazon Basics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $32 to help take a load off your legs. As someone who stands at their desk quite frequently, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. And with more than enough cash leftover from the main deal, this mat is a great buy to make the most of your savings. 

Monoprice dual motor standing desk frame features:

Boost your productivity with increased workplace comfort and improved health with this sleek, modern sit-stand desk. Raised and lowered using a fast, quiet, and powerful dual-motor automatic lifting system, this height adjustable desk frame lets you work from a seating position and change to a standing position whenever you want. 

Review: Flexispot Pro series standing desk hits above its price point [video]

