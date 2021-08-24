Save $80 on Acer’s all-new Chromebook Spin 713 with Thunderbolt 4

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is now offering the all-new 2021 Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $619 shipped. Also available direct. Typically fetching $699, you’re looking at only the second notable discount, with today’s offer matching the all-time low set back in July with $80 in savings up for the taking. Fittingly for Acer’s latest Chromebook, you’ll find a series of notable inclusions headlined by a 13.5-inch 2K display that’s backed by a folding hinge form-factor. You’ll also find an Intel Evo Core i5 under the hood to go alongside the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, not to mention 11-hour battery life. Acer isn’t skimping out on the I/O either, as you’ll find Thunderbolt 4 being joined by HDMI, microSD, and Wi-Fi 6. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation 2020 model. Head below for more.

Save even more by opting for one of the previous-generation Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at $529. This offering arrives with much of the same form-factor as the lead deal, just without the newer processor, Thunderbolt 4 port, or Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It also steps down to an i3 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, which may be worth the much more affordable price tag.

Don’t forget that you can still lock-in $100 in savings on the Google Pixelbook Go, with models starting at $622 ahead of the school year. But if your setup requires something a bit different, head over to our Chromebook guide to check out some of the other devices that’ll have you ready to tackle the upcoming semester.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features:

Acer’s Intel Evo platform-based Chromebook Spin 713 looks as good as it performs. Designed to give users a premium experience with increased speeds from the 11th Gen Intel® Core i5 processor, this sleek convertible features a vivid, 13.5” 2K IPS VertiView touch display with vivid Intel Iris Xe graphics, a long-lasting and quick-chargeable battery, and speedy Chrome OS performance. At just over 3 lbs., this sleek machine is faster than ever.

