This Apple Health-ready smart food nutrition scale just fell to $12 (Save 29%)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback from 8,500+) via Amazon is offering the FITINDEX Smart Food Nutrition Scale for $11.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the price of this scale frequently goes as high as $20, our research shows that it tends to spend a majority of its time around the $17 price point. Using the lower figure equates to 29% of savings while also getting you within $2 of the all-time low. Keep an accurate count of calorie, vitamin, protein, and fat intake when cooking at home with this smart nutrition scale. Both Android and iOS devices are supported with HeathKit logging support for folks that prefer the Apple ecosystem. Its tempered glass surface is paired with a sleek design that ensures it will look great in just about any kitchen. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could invest your money in Govee’s Smart Jump Rope at $12 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Not only does it pair with a smartphone and report metrics there, but you can also see real-time results using an integrated screen on one of the handles. Other standout features include a rechargeable battery, three jumping modes, and high-quality ball bearings for fast and stable rotation during use.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse our home good and smart home guides. There you’ll find a commercial pull-down kitchen faucet at $35.50, a batch of Thermos FUNtainers from $12, and even a nice selection of HomeKit-ready LIFX lightstrips, color bulbs, and more from $25. Finally, don’t forget that Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm is down to $105.

FITINDEX Smart Food Nutrition Scale features:

Track Feature: You can set the health goal of diet and record your daily intake Historical data of calorie, vitamin, protein, fat, etc, which will help you to monitor and control food intake, track meals, and keep a nutritional log.

Food Weight Scale with Accurate Measurements: g / lb/oz / oz / ml/ fl.oz five units can be freely converted to meet the weighing requirements of various ingredients. Accurately weigh anything between 3g and 5000g in measurement increments of 1g / 0.05oz.

Coffee Scale with Timer: The digital food scale with coffee maker function to help you DIY coffee freely. The Gennec APP supports the calculation of time and can display the ratio of coffee to beans, enjoy a delicious cup of coffee.

