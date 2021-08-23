Get your tailgate on with Blackstone’s 17-inch Tabletop Outdoor Griddle for $84 (Reg. $100+)

Walmart is now offering the Blackstone Adventure Ready 17-inch Tabletop Outdoor Griddle for $84 shipped. Originally $200, this one currently fetches over $100 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $90. If you’re still looking for a great camping cooker or something to keep the tailgate going through the football season, this is might very well be it. Alongside its 268-square-inch cooking surface, it also has a quick ignition starer, a removable cold rolled steel griddle top for breakfasts and the like, and a power-coated steel frame to house the stainless-steel burner. Adjustable temperature range and a 4+ star rating make this an ideal option for “pancakes, eggs, hot dogs, vegetables, hamburgers and more,” wherever you might get hungry. More details below.

Prefer the flavor of charcoal and a lower price tag? The 14-inch Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill comes in at just $21 Prime shipped, carries 4+ star ratings from thousands, and will also make for a great tailgating addition. It’s not nearly as robust and doesn’t come with that Blackstone self of approval, but it will get the job done for much less.

Then check out some of other coking deals including this highly-rated Chefman 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster at under $16, this Apple Health-ready smart food nutrition scale, and Instant Pot’s Duo Multi-Cooker. We also have some great smart home deals like the Google Nest Cam Indoor as well as all of these addressable LIFX lightstrips, color bulbs, and more from $25.

More on the Blackstone Tabletop Outdoor Griddle:

Blackstone’s Adventure Ready 17 Inch Tabletop Griddle with the patented Rear Grease Management System offers a 268-square-inch cooking surface; easy assembly and quick ignition; easy to remove griddle top, thick cold rolled steel griddle cooking surface; steel frame powder coated in protective black; and a single stainless-steel burner for versatile cooking options. The Adventure Ready Griddle is the perfect griddle for all your adventures, like camping, hunting, boating, and fishing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!