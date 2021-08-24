LEGO officially debuts ten new City Stuntz kits with fly-wheel motorbikes and more

Today, the LEGO Group is expandings its collection of City kits with the first new wave of the year. Taking a more extreme approach compared to what we’ve seen in the past, the new LEGO City Stuntz lineup arrives with a series of new sets centered around pulling off sick tricks with fly-wheel motorbikes, ramps, and other brick-built obstacles. Head below for a look at the entire lineup before it launches later this fall.

LEGO debuts ten new City Stuntz creations

In previous years, the LEGO City lineup has focused on everything from fighting fires and wildlife rescue to outer space exploration. Now the latest collection for 2021 looks to mix up those trends with a unique series of sets. Living up to its adrenaline-fueled tagline, the LEGO City Stuntz lineup debuts with ten different creations.

The stars of the show across the new wave are the refreshed vehicles, which deliver some added functionality on top of the usual brick-built action. There’s the flywheel-powered stunt bike that lets you pull them back and then launch forward on their own.









Alongside the main sets in the theme, the LEGO Group will also be expanding the lineup with six additional City Stuntz kits. These Stunt Bike kits all clock in at $8 each and arrive with a single themed minifigure to go alongside the new motorcycle design.

Here’s a look at the full set list:

Stunt Show Arena: $99.99 | 668 pieces

| 668 pieces Stunt Show Truck: $69.99 | 420 pieces

| 420 pieces Stunt Park: $39.99 | 170 pieces

| 170 pieces Stunt Competition: $29.99 | 73 pieces

| 73 pieces Wheelie Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 14 pieces

| 14 pieces Rocket Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 14 pieces

| 14 pieces Selfie Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 14 pieces

| 14 pieces Fire Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 11 pieces

| 11 pieces Chicken Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 10 pieces

| 10 pieces Demolition Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 12 pieces

Launching later this fall

All ten of the upcoming LEGO City Stuntz sets will be officially available for purchase come October 1. These join an ever-growing collection of new builds that’ll be launching come the fall, too.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While many builders have been eager to assemble the new LEGO City Stuntz lineup since it was teased way back at the beginning of the summer, it’s nice to see that there’s more to look forward to through the rest of the year. There’s likely to be a few larger builds released before year’s end, but having a whole new wave of sets launch in October is definitely going to help hold builders over until the new themes land in January of next year.

And notably, the sets themselves here look pretty enticing. Sure the part counts are on the lower end thanks to the more unique pieces like ramps and the refreshed vehicles. But the play value is certainly there in my book.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!